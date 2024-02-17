Perfume Day 2024: What does the third day of Anti-Valentine week mean?

Lifestyle
Every year, the week that follows Valentine's Day is dedicated to celebrating Anti-Valentine's Week.
Every year on February 17, the third day of Anti-Valentine's Week, people celebrate Perfume Day.
Perfume Day is a day when people treat themselves to their trademark smell, though its origins are uncertain.
This day is mainly celebrated to focus on yourself and enters as a welcome change of pace.
People exchange nice smells on this day, highlighting the significance of surrounding oneself with uplifting and enjoyable scents to improve mood.
"This Perfume Day, I want to give you the scent of romance, passion, and love."