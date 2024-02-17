Lifestyle

7 reasons to practice morning yoga

Here are seven compelling reasons to practice morning yoga.

Image credits: social media

Increased Energy Levels

Morning yoga wakes up the body and mind, increasing energy and ready for the day. Gentle stretching and focused movement may revitalise your body.

Image credits: social media

Improved Flexibility and Mobility

Regular morning yoga can enhance flexibility and mobility by stretching and lengthening muscles. Gentle stretches in the morning help alleviate stiffness and tension.

Image credits: social media

Enhanced Mental Clarity and Focus

Morning yoga calms and focuses the mind. Moving, breathing, and being attentive helps remove brain fog, improve attention, and boost mental alertness and presence.

Image credits: social media

Stress Reduction

Morning yoga can reduce stress and increase relaxation. Yogic breathing and gentle movements promote the relaxation response, decreasing stress hormones and well-being.

Image credits: social media

Improved Mood

Yoga improves mood, reducing anxiety, sadness, and irritation. Morning yoga can boost cheerfulness, happiness, and emotional equilibrium throughout the day.

Image credits: social media

Enhanced Digestion

Specific poses and movements can help stimulate digestion and improve gut health. Yoga can aid in eliminating toxins, improving digestion, and leaving you feeling lighter.

Image credits: FreePik

Established Routine and Discipline

Image credits: FreePik
