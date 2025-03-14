Lifestyle
While Cockroach milk has promising nutritional benefits, it is not yet available for human consumption.
Researchers are still exploring ways to mass-produce it in a lab setting, as milking cockroaches individually is impractical.
Cockroach milk is packed with nutrients, proteins, amino acids, sugars, and fats giving 3x energy than buffalo milk.
Cockroach milk releases its proteins gradually aiding in slow digestion with sustained energy source for long-lasting nutrition.
Cockroach milk is an eco-friendly alternative to traditional dairy and meat with eco friendly surroundings.
Cockroach milk is lactose-free and best alternative for people with lactose intolerance.
Due to its high nutritional density and slow-release energy properties, scientists believe cockroach milk is ideal food for astronauts on long space missions.
