Cockroach milk

While Cockroach milk has promising nutritional benefits, it is not yet available for human consumption.

 

 

Here are five health benefits of cockroach milk:

Researchers are still exploring ways to mass-produce it in a lab setting, as milking cockroaches individually is impractical. 

1. High Nutritional Density

Cockroach milk is packed with nutrients, proteins, amino acids, sugars, and fats giving 3x energy than buffalo milk.

2. Sustained Energy Release

Cockroach milk releases its proteins gradually aiding in slow digestion  with sustained energy source for long-lasting nutrition.

3. Eco-Friendly Protein Source

Cockroach milk is an eco-friendly alternative to traditional dairy and meat with eco friendly surroundings. 

4. Lactose-Free

Cockroach milk is lactose-free and best alternative for people with lactose intolerance.

5. Potential for Space Travel

Due to its high nutritional density and slow-release energy properties, scientists believe cockroach milk is ideal food for astronauts on long space missions.

