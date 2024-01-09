What is Celery juice? 5 benefits of drinking this liquid

Lifestyle
Celery juice is the liquid extracted from celery stalks and is usually made by blending or juicing fresh celery stalks, often without adding other ingredients.
Celery is packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, including vitamin K, vitamin C, potassium, folate, and antioxidants like flavonoids and polyphenols.
Some people claim that celery juice may help improve digestion and reduce bloating. It contains natural fibers and antioxidants that could potentially support gut health.
The antioxidants in celery, such as flavonoids and polyphenols, may help reduce oxidative stress in the body, potentially contributing to overall health.
Celery contains compounds like apigenin and luteolin, which are believed to possess anti-inflammatory properties.
Celery juice might help lower high blood pressure due to its natural compounds, including phthalides, which may have a mild blood pressure-lowering effect.