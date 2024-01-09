Lifestyle

What is Celery juice? 5 benefits of drinking this liquid

About Celery juice

Celery juice is the liquid extracted from celery stalks and is usually made by blending or juicing fresh celery stalks, often without adding other ingredients.

Rich in Nutrients

Celery is packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, including vitamin K, vitamin C, potassium, folate, and antioxidants like flavonoids and polyphenols. 

May Support Digestive Health

Some people claim that celery juice may help improve digestion and reduce bloating. It contains natural fibers and antioxidants that could potentially support gut health.

Potential Antioxidant Properties

The antioxidants in celery, such as flavonoids and polyphenols, may help reduce oxidative stress in the body, potentially contributing to overall health.

Alleged Anti-Inflammatory Effects

Celery contains compounds like apigenin and luteolin, which are believed to possess anti-inflammatory properties.

Claims of Lowering Blood Pressure

Celery juice might help lower high blood pressure due to its natural compounds, including phthalides, which may have a mild blood pressure-lowering effect.

