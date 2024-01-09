Lifestyle

Lakshadweep tourism: Documents required to visit THIS island

Do you like to spend your holiday resting among the pristine beaches and natural beauty of the Lakshadweep islands? 

Image credits: Freepik

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED TO OBTAIN PERMIT

A passport-sized photograph

Image credits: Twitter

ID proof

A photocopy of one’s valid ID proof (Aadhaar card, voter ID, etc.)

Image credits: Twitter

Tickets

Proof of travel (flight tickets or boat reservation)

Image credits: Social media

Accommodation books

Booking confirmation from place of accommodation (hotel/water villas or resort)

Image credits: Social media

Fee

The permission application cost is 50 rupees per applicant, and the heritage charge is 100 rupees for minors aged 12 to 18.

Image credits: Social Media

Heritage charge

The heritage charge is 200 rupees for those above the age of 18.

Image credits: Social media

Permit validity

The permit's validity is usually for 30 days; however, extensions are given in special cases.

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One