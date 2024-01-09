Visit Lakshadweep: Know how to apply for permit

Lifestyle
There are two main ways to apply for a permit to visit the Lakshadweep islands: online and offline.
Anyone who is not a native of the island may enter or remain on the islands or seek to enter or reside on the islands only with permission given by the relevant government.
To apply for a permit to visit Lakshadweep Islands, there are mainly two ways:
One needs to visit the ePermit portal (https://epermit.utl.gov.in/pages/signup), create an account and fill out the form with details.
One must choose their island and travel dates, upload any required documents and pay the fees. The permission is scheduled to arrive by e-mail 15 days before the trip.
The other way is to download the application form from the Lakshadweep Administration website, offline or get it from the District Collector’s office in Kavaratti.
Please fill out the form, attach the needed documents, and send it to the Collector's office. Prepare well for the second phase, which may take longer.
The costs 50 rupees per applicant, and the heritage charge is 100 rupees for minors aged 12 to 18. The heritage charge is 200 rupees for those above the age of 18.