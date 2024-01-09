Lifestyle

Planning Lakshadweep visit? 7 tips before booking tickets

If you want to visit the country's smallest union territory, you must apply well in advance because permits are provided on a first-come, first-served basis.
 

Peak season

The island's peak season is between October and March.

Places to visit

One of the most crucial aspects is to select the island carefully. Each offers visitors distinct experiences; Kavaratti is known for its busy markets.

Activities

Agatti is for water activities, and Kadmat is for its laid-back atmosphere.

Accommodation

As soon as one gets the permit, they should look forward to booking the accommodation there.

Permit

In order to apply for the permit to visit Lakshadweep islands, there are mainly two ways, online and offline

Narendra Modi promotes Lakshadweep

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Lakshadweep last week sparked a considerable interest among travellers in the union territory.

