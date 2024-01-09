Planning Lakshadweep visit? 7 tips before booking tickets

Lifestyle
Here are some tips before you visit the Lakshadweep
If you want to visit the country's smallest union territory, you must apply well in advance because permits are provided on a first-come, first-served basis.
The island's peak season is between October and March.
One of the most crucial aspects is to select the island carefully. Each offers visitors distinct experiences; Kavaratti is known for its busy markets.
Agatti is for water activities, and Kadmat is for its laid-back atmosphere.
As soon as one gets the permit, they should look forward to booking the accommodation there.
In order to apply for the permit to visit Lakshadweep islands, there are mainly two ways, online and offline
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Lakshadweep last week sparked a considerable interest among travellers in the union territory.