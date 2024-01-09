Makar Sankranti 2024: 7 traditional sweet dishes for Lohri

Lifestyle
Lohri, a vibrant Punjabi festival, brings communities together with bonfires, music, and sweet treats like Til Ladoo, symbolizing warmth and togetherness in winter festivities
Made with sesame seeds, jaggery, and sometimes a touch of ghee, Til Ladoo is a popular sweet dish during Lohri. The nutty flavor of sesame seeds combines with Jaggery
Gur Rewri is made with jaggery and sesame seeds. Jaggery is melted, mixed with sesame seeds, and then set into round shapes. It's a crunchy and sweet snack
Pinni is a traditional Punjabi sweet made with whole wheat flour, desi ghee, jaggery, and an assortment of nuts
Gajak is a sweet made with sesame seeds or peanuts and jaggery or sugar. It is prepared by making a thin layer of the mixture and cutting it into squares or rectangles
Moong Dal Halwa is a rich and decadent sweet made from yellow lentils (moong dal), ghee, sugar, and flavored with cardamom. It's a time-consuming but rewarding dish
Kheer is a classic Indian rice pudding made with rice, milk, sugar, and flavored with cardamom, saffron, or other spices. Often garnished with nuts
Atte Ka Halwa, also known as Wheat Halwa, is made with whole wheat flour, ghee, sugar, and water or milk. It's a simple yet delicious sweet dish that can be prepared quickly