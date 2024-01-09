Lifestyle

Makar Sankranti 2024: 7 traditional sweet dishes for Lohri

Lohri, a vibrant Punjabi festival, brings communities together with bonfires, music, and sweet treats like Til Ladoo, symbolizing warmth and togetherness in winter festivities

Image credits: Pixabay

Til Ladoo (Sesame Seed Ladoo)

Made with sesame seeds, jaggery, and sometimes a touch of ghee, Til Ladoo is a popular sweet dish during Lohri. The nutty flavor of sesame seeds combines with Jaggery

Image credits: Pixabay

Gur Rewri

Gur Rewri is made with jaggery and sesame seeds. Jaggery is melted, mixed with sesame seeds, and then set into round shapes. It's a crunchy and sweet snack

Image credits: Pixabay

Pinni

Pinni is a traditional Punjabi sweet made with whole wheat flour, desi ghee, jaggery, and an assortment of nuts

Image credits: Pixabay

Gajak

Gajak is a sweet made with sesame seeds or peanuts and jaggery or sugar. It is prepared by making a thin layer of the mixture and cutting it into squares or rectangles

Image credits: Pixabay

Moong Dal Halwa

Moong Dal Halwa is a rich and decadent sweet made from yellow lentils (moong dal), ghee, sugar, and flavored with cardamom. It's a time-consuming but rewarding dish

Image credits: Pixabay

Kheer

Kheer is a classic Indian rice pudding made with rice, milk, sugar, and flavored with cardamom, saffron, or other spices. Often garnished with nuts

Image credits: Pixabay

Atte Ka Halwa

Atte Ka Halwa, also known as Wheat Halwa, is made with whole wheat flour, ghee, sugar, and water or milk. It's a simple yet delicious sweet dish that can be prepared quickly

Image credits: Pixabay
Find Next One