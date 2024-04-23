What is 'Bha'? New footwear sizing system for Indians

Lifestyle
A new footwear sizing system called 'Bha' (भ ) has been proposed for Indians which will replace UK, US, and other sizes.
Despite accounting for one out of every seven persons worldwide, Indians have never had their shoe size.
So far Indians relied on pre-established UK, US, and even Japanese sizes. However, this will change soon.
A pan-India survey to design a local Indian size system for footwear, dubbed 'Bha' to reflect Bharat, yielded interesting data.
The survey included scanning the feet of 1,01,880 people in 79 locations across India in five geographical zones.
3D foot scanning machines were deployed to understand the size, dimensions, and structure of an average Indian foot.