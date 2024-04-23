Lifestyle

What is 'Bha'? New footwear sizing system for Indians

Image credits: Freepik

Footwear sizing system for Indians

A new footwear sizing system called 'Bha' (भ ) has been proposed for Indians which will replace UK, US, and other sizes.

Image credits: X

Footwear sizing system for Indians

Despite accounting for one out of every seven persons worldwide, Indians have never had their shoe size.

Image credits: X

Footwear sizing system for Indians

So far Indians relied on pre-established UK, US, and even Japanese sizes. However, this will change soon.

Image credits: Freepik

Footwear sizing system for Indians

A pan-India survey to design a local Indian size system for footwear, dubbed 'Bha' to reflect Bharat, yielded interesting data. 

Image credits: X

Footwear sizing system for Indians

The survey included scanning the feet of 1,01,880 people in 79 locations across India in five geographical zones. 

Image credits: Freepik

Footwear sizing system for Indians

3D foot scanning machines were deployed to understand the size, dimensions, and structure of an average Indian foot.

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One