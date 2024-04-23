7 DIY remedies for glowing skin in summer nights

Lifestyle
Aloe vera is renowned for its soothing and hydrating properties, helping to calm irritated skin and restore moisture.
Cucumber is not only refreshing but also helps to reduce puffiness and inflammation, leaving your skin feeling revitalized.
Mix turmeric powder with yogurt to create a thick paste and apply it. Turmeric has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties, while yogurt helps to brighten and soften skin.
Honey is a humectant, meaning it helps retain moisture, while lemon contains vitamin C, which brightens and evens out skin tone.
Tomatoes contain lycopene, which can help reduce redness and inflammation, making your skin look brighter and more even-toned.
Massage onto your face in circular motions. Coconut oil is deeply moisturizing and can help repair the skin's natural barrier, leaving it soft and glowing.
Brew a cup of green tea and let it cool. Use it as a toner by applying it to your face with a cotton pad. Green tea is rich in antioxidants.