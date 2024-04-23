How can you travel from Delhi to Gurugam in just 7 minutes?

Lifestyle
InterGlobe Enterprises, which operates India's largest airline, IndiGo, plans to launch an all-electric air taxi service from Delhi's Connaught Place to Gurugram, Haryana, by 2026.
The taxi service will travel the trip in less than seven minutes and charge Rs 2,000-3,000 for each passenger.
InterGlobe Enterprises and Archer Aviation signed an agreement in November 2023 to jointly launch and operate an all-electric air taxi service in India.
The alliance intended to fund the purchase of up to 200 Archer's Midnight aircraft for its India operations.
The electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft can transport both the pilot and four passengers.
They are similar to helicopters but are quieter and safer.