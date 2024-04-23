Lifestyle

How can you travel from Delhi to Gurugam in just 7 minutes?

Image credits: X, freepik

Air taxi

InterGlobe Enterprises, which operates India's largest airline, IndiGo, plans to launch an all-electric air taxi service from Delhi's Connaught Place to Gurugram, Haryana, by 2026. 

Image credits: X

Air taxi cost

The taxi service will travel the trip in less than seven minutes and charge Rs 2,000-3,000 for each passenger.

Image credits: Freepik

Air taxi

InterGlobe Enterprises and Archer Aviation signed an agreement in November 2023 to jointly launch and operate an all-electric air taxi service in India.

Image credits: X

Air taxi

The alliance intended to fund the purchase of up to 200 Archer's Midnight aircraft for its India operations. 

Image credits: X

Air taxi capacity

The electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft can transport both the pilot and four passengers. 

Image credits: X

Air taxi

They are similar to helicopters but are quieter and safer.

Image credits: X
Find Next One