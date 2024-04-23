Lifestyle

7 ways to prevent internet scams and frauds

Here are seven effective ways to avoid online fraud:

Image credits: Freepik

Stay Informed

Stay current on internet scams and fraud. Knowledge is your greatest defence against scammers. Follow govt sites, cybersecurity blogs, and trustworthy news sites to stay informed.

Image credits: Freepik

Verify Websites

Make sure the site is secure before entering personal or financial info. Website validity may be verified via HTTPS, a padlock in the URL bar, and reviews or corporate contact.

Image credits: Freepik

Use Strong Passwords

Create strong, unique passwords for all online accounts. Do not use "password123" or popular phrases. 

Image credits: Freepik

Be Wary of Suspicious Emails

Fraudsters often steal personal information via phishing emails. Beware of emails requesting sensitive information, urgent requests, or bad language and spelling. 

Image credits: Freepik

Enable Two-Factor Authentication (2FA)

Two-factor authentication requires a password and an additional verification mechanism, such as a phone or email code, to secure your accounts. 

Image credits: Freepik

Educate Yourself and Others

Inform relatives, friends, and coworkers about internet scams. Explain typical frauds, warning signals, and prevention. 

Image credits: Freepik

Monitor Your Accounts Regularly

Check bank statements, credit card transactions, and internet accounts regularly for questionable behaviour. Report any unauthorised transactions or strange charges to your bank.

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One