Weight training reigns supreme: 7 reasons it outshines cardio workouts

1. Enhanced Muscle Mass and Metabolism

As you build lean muscle mass, your resting metabolic rate increases, burning calories even when at rest. Cardio burns calories only during activity.

2. Increased Fat Loss

Muscle tissue burns calories more efficiently than fat tissue, so the more muscle you have, the more fat you'll burn throughout the day.

3. Improved Bone Density

Weight-bearing strength training exercises place stress on bones, stimulating bone growth and density. Cardio does not have same impact.

4. Enhanced Functional Strength

Weight training improves functional strength, making everyday activities easier and reducing the risk of injuries.

5. Shape and Definition

Weight lifting and resistance exercises help sculpt the body, giving it a more toned and defined appearance.

6. Joint Health and Injury Prevention

Weight training involves controlled movements & proper form, which help strengthen muscles around the joints, providing better stability & support.

7. Long-term Health Benefits

Weight training helps improve insulin sensitivity, reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes; has a positive impact on blood pressure & cholesterol levels.

A must in fitness routine

So, if you're looking to transform your body and improve your overall health, make sure to prioritise weight training over cardio.

