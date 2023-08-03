Nail Health: 7 tips for keeping well-groomed fingernails

Lifestyle
By following these tips, you can maintain well-groomed and healthy fingernails, enhancing your overall appearance and promoting good nail health.
Trim your fingernails straight across to prevent ingrown nails and use a nail clipper or file to maintain the desired length.
Regularly clean your nails with a soft nail brush or a gentle soap to remove dirt and debris, reducing the risk of infections.
Apply hand cream or cuticle oil daily to keep your nails and surrounding skin moisturized, preventing dryness and brittleness.
Resist the urge to bite or pick at your nails, as it can damage the nail bed and lead to infections.
Protect your nails from harsh chemicals and detergents by wearing gloves during household chores or gardening.
Limit the use of harsh nail polishes and removers containing acetone, as they can weaken and dry out your nails.
Pay attention to any changes in your nails' color, texture, or shape, and consult a healthcare professional if you notice any abnormalities.