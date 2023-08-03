Lifestyle

Nail Health: 7 tips for keeping well-groomed fingernails

By following these tips, you can maintain well-groomed and healthy fingernails, enhancing your overall appearance and promoting good nail health.

Image credits: Freepik, Pexels

Regular Trimming

Trim your fingernails straight across to prevent ingrown nails and use a nail clipper or file to maintain the desired length.

Image credits: Freepik

Proper Cleaning

Regularly clean your nails with a soft nail brush or a gentle soap to remove dirt and debris, reducing the risk of infections.

Image credits: Freepik

Moisturize

Apply hand cream or cuticle oil daily to keep your nails and surrounding skin moisturized, preventing dryness and brittleness.

Image credits: Freepik

Avoid Nail Biting

Resist the urge to bite or pick at your nails, as it can damage the nail bed and lead to infections.

Image credits: Pexels

Wear Gloves

Protect your nails from harsh chemicals and detergents by wearing gloves during household chores or gardening.

Image credits: Freepik

Avoid Harsh Nail Products

Limit the use of harsh nail polishes and removers containing acetone, as they can weaken and dry out your nails.

Image credits: Freepik

Nail Health

Pay attention to any changes in your nails' color, texture, or shape, and consult a healthcare professional if you notice any abnormalities.

Image credits: Pexels
