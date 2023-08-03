Ayurvedic hair care: 5 secrets to nourish your tresses

Lifestyle
Ayurveda identifies three doshas—Vata, Pitta, and Kapha—each governing different aspects of our body and mind.
Incorporate regular oil massages, known as "abhyanga," using natural oils like coconut, almond, or sesame infused with Ayurvedic herbs such as amla, brahmi, and neem.
Swap commercial shampoos with Ayurvedic herbal hair cleansers, known as "reetha," "shikakai," or "aritha" powders. They are free from harsh chemicals.
Healthy diet is essential for overall well-being, including hair health. Include foods rich in protein, iron, and vitamins, such as leafy greens, nuts, seeds, and lentils.
Ayurvedic hair masks prepared from a blend of natural ingredients like yogurt, honey, fenugreek, and hibiscus can help balance the doshas and address specific hair concerns.