Ayurvedic hair care: 5 secrets to nourish your tresses

Determine Your Hair Type and Dosha

Ayurveda identifies three doshas—Vata, Pitta, and Kapha—each governing different aspects of our body and mind.

Nourishing Ayurvedic Oils

Incorporate regular oil massages, known as "abhyanga," using natural oils like coconut, almond, or sesame infused with Ayurvedic herbs such as amla, brahmi, and neem.

Herbal Hair Cleansers

Swap commercial shampoos with Ayurvedic herbal hair cleansers, known as "reetha," "shikakai," or "aritha" powders. They are free from harsh chemicals.

Mindful Diet

Healthy diet is essential for overall well-being, including hair health. Include foods rich in protein, iron, and vitamins, such as leafy greens, nuts, seeds, and lentils.

Balancing Hair Masks

Ayurvedic hair masks prepared from a blend of natural ingredients like yogurt, honey, fenugreek, and hibiscus can help balance the doshas and address specific hair concerns.

