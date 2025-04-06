Lifestyle

Orange to mint: Eat THESE 6 foods for instant period pain relief

1. Dark chocolate

You can eat dark chocolate to reduce period pain. It works well.

2. Mint, lemon

You can take mint and lemon if you have bloating during periods.

3. Beetroot

You can eat beetroot during periods to improve blood count and blood flow.

4. Raisins

Raisins can also be eaten to reduce menstrual pain.

5. Cucumber

The stomach is bloated during periods. It is good to eat cucumber then. The pain also reduces quickly.

6. Orange

It is very good to eat oranges during periods.

