Orange to mint: Eat THESE 6 foods for instant period pain relief

Lifestyle
You can eat dark chocolate to reduce period pain. It works well.
You can take mint and lemon if you have bloating during periods.
You can eat beetroot during periods to improve blood count and blood flow.
Raisins can also be eaten to reduce menstrual pain.
The stomach is bloated during periods. It is good to eat cucumber then. The pain also reduces quickly.
It is very good to eat oranges during periods.
