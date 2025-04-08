Lifestyle
Rich in antioxidants and catechins, green tea boosts metabolism and promotes fat loss.
Lemon water is a low-calorie drink that aids digestion and kickstarts metabolism for fat burning.
This drink supports fat reduction by improving insulin sensitivity and controlling appetite.
Black coffee contains caffeine, which stimulates thermogenesis and helps in breaking down fat cells.
Ginger tea is known for its anti-inflammatory properties, it improves digestion and aids fat loss.
