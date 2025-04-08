Perfect Popular Names for Twin Daughters with Meaningful Meanings

Lifestyle
If you have two twin daughters, you can name them Arya and Shaurya. The name Arya means Goddess Parvati, Goddess Durga, while Shaurya means bravery, strength, and courage.
If you want, you can choose the names Alekhya and Lekhya for your two twin daughters. The name Alekhya means picture or painting, and the name Lekhya means the world.
You can name one of your daughters Amani and the other Pavani. Amani means spring season, leader, practical, and Pavani means honey, Lord Hanuman, truth, and sacred.
Looking for traditional names for your daughters, they can think of Anita and Sunita. Anita means joy in new happiness and Sunita means intelligence, good conduct.
You can name them Anjana and Aparna. Lord Hanuman's mother was also named Anjana. Aparna is the name of Goddess Parvati.
These two names will suit both your daughters very well. The name Asha means desire and hope. Jisha means a person who has the most passion for life.
You can name one of your daughters Asmita and the other Sushmita. The name Asmita means pride, self-respect, and nature. The name Sushmita means beautiful smile and charming smile.
