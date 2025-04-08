Ditch the Saree, Wear This Satin Body-Hugging Nighty on Your 1st Night

Lifestyle
If you want to cast a spell of beauty on your husband on the first night, you can choose a satin nighty instead of a saree and salwar suit.
If you are not comfortable wearing a nighty, then you can wear shorts and spaghetti in satin fabric, with a maroon-colored bathrobe over it.
To show your love to your husband on the wedding night, wear a maroon-based midi nighty with white heart print straps. You will look very bold and glamorous in this.
You can choose a pastel-colored long nighty in satin fabric. For a modern look with this, wear a floral print shrug of chiffon or georgette fabric.
You can also choose a satin nighty with a floral print design on a gray base, with a bathrobe of the same fabric.
You can also carry a peach-colored short nighty on your wedding night, with a red rose print bathrobe over it.
If you want to adopt a comfortable and glamorous look on your wedding night, then wear this type of bottle green colored bell sleeves nighty, with cut work net lace on the border.
