Summer Styles Under ₹500: Best Daily Wear Dupatta Suit Set

Lifestyle
This kurta set made of cotton material has a very simple and classy design. The A-line style kurta is calf-length and has a V-shaped neck. This is the best choice for daily wear.
In this Block Printed Kurta Set For Ladies, you will find pants made of cotton material and the sleeves are 3/4 length. Such sets are easily available online in the range of 500.
This plain kurti and pant dupatta set has a very elegant and classy design. This cut sleeves kurta has a zero neck. The printed dupatta is best with it.
You will also find Afghani style suit sets in cotton with lining patterns like this. It has a salwar style bottom and dupatta in the same print.
This suit set made of cotton material comes with a kurta, plazo pajama and dupatta. This calf-length kurta has 3/4 length sleeves.
The pants and kurta of this Suit For Ladies are in different prints. Also, both prints have been added to the dupatta.
