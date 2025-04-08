Beware! Identify Artificially Ripened Mangoes Easily

Lifestyle
Ripe mangoes start appearing in the market at the beginning of summer. However, mangoes naturally ripen a bit later. But shopkeepers ripen raw mangoes with chemicals.
Calcium carbide is used to ripen mangoes, which is dangerous for health. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has also issued a warning.
Traders use chemicals used in factories to ripen fruits. Although it looks ripe from the outside, it is raw from the inside.
According to health experts, the natural sweetness of carbide-ripened mangoes disappears. The amount of nutrition is also reduced.
Eating carbide-ripened mangoes can cause gas, acidity, and liver problems in the stomach. It is dangerous for children, the elderly, and pregnant women.
Headache, vomiting, upset stomach, dizziness, mouth ulcers, and difficulty in breathing can occur. Apart from this, kidney problems can also occur.
If the mango is bright yellow from the outside and hard from the inside, then it is chemical. Natural mangoes have a sweet fragrance, while chemical mangoes have a pungent smell.
Natural mangoes are slightly soft. It has a sweet and fresh fragrance. Before buying mangoes from the market, put them in water for 2-3 hours. This makes it even tastier.
