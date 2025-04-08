Lifestyle

Beware! Identify Artificially Ripened Mangoes Easily

How do mangoes ripen so quickly as soon as summer arrives?

Ripe mangoes start appearing in the market at the beginning of summer. However, mangoes naturally ripen a bit later. But shopkeepers ripen raw mangoes with chemicals.

Use of Calcium Carbide

Calcium carbide is used to ripen mangoes, which is dangerous for health. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has also issued a warning.

This method of ripening fruits is wrong

Traders use chemicals used in factories to ripen fruits. Although it looks ripe from the outside, it is raw from the inside.

Low amount of nutrients

According to health experts, the natural sweetness of carbide-ripened mangoes disappears. The amount of nutrition is also reduced.

How is it harmful to health?

Eating carbide-ripened mangoes can cause gas, acidity, and liver problems in the stomach. It is dangerous for children, the elderly, and pregnant women.

Side effects of eating carbide-ripened mangoes

Headache, vomiting, upset stomach, dizziness, mouth ulcers, and difficulty in breathing can occur. Apart from this, kidney problems can also occur.

How to identify chemical mangoes

If the mango is bright yellow from the outside and hard from the inside, then it is chemical. Natural mangoes have a sweet fragrance, while chemical mangoes have a pungent smell.

Identification of natural mangoes

Natural mangoes are slightly soft. It has a sweet and fresh fragrance. Before buying mangoes from the market, put them in water for 2-3 hours. This makes it even tastier.

Ditch the Saree, Wear This Satin Body-Hugging Nighty on Your 1st Night

Summer Styles Under ₹500: Best Daily Wear Dupatta Suit Set

Perfect Popular Names for Twin Daughters with Meaningful Meanings

Affordable Trendy Suit Designs Inspired by Mugdha Chaphekar