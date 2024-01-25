Lifestyle

Weight loss to skin-care: 7 health benefits of Pomegranate peels

Rich in Antioxidants:

Pomegranate peels are abundant in antioxidants, which help combat oxidative stress and reduce the risk of chronic diseases.
 

Anti-Inflammatory Properties:

The peels have anti-inflammatory effects, aiding in reducing inflammation within the body.

Heart Health:

Pomegranate peels may contribute to heart health by lowering cholesterol levels and promoting overall cardiovascular well-being.

Digestive Health:

The fiber content in peels supports digestive health by promoting regular bowel movements and preventing constipation.

Blood Sugar Control:

Pomegranate peels may help regulate blood sugar levels, making them beneficial for individuals with diabetes or those at risk.

Skin Health:

Applying pomegranate peel extract topically may have positive effects on skin health, promoting collagen production and reducing signs of aging.

