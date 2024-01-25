Weight loss to skin-care: 7 health benefits of Pomegranate peels

Lifestyle
Pomegranate peels are abundant in antioxidants, which help combat oxidative stress and reduce the risk of chronic diseases.
The peels have anti-inflammatory effects, aiding in reducing inflammation within the body.
Pomegranate peels may contribute to heart health by lowering cholesterol levels and promoting overall cardiovascular well-being.
The fiber content in peels supports digestive health by promoting regular bowel movements and preventing constipation.
Pomegranate peels may help regulate blood sugar levels, making them beneficial for individuals with diabetes or those at risk.
Applying pomegranate peel extract topically may have positive effects on skin health, promoting collagen production and reducing signs of aging.