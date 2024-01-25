Republic Day 2024: 7 countries that have their own Republic Day

Lifestyle
As we celebrate our Republic Day tomorrow, let's unravel Republic Day celebrations in seven countries, revealing their distinct histories and vibrant traditions
Brazil celebrates Republic Day on November 15th. It commemorates the day in 1889 when the country became a republic and monarchy was abolished
Italy celebrates Republic Day on June 2nd. This day marks the founding of the Italian Republic in 1946, following the end of World War II
France celebrates Bastille Day on July 14th. While it commemorates the storming of the Bastille during the French Revolution, also established the French republic
Mexico celebrates its Republic Day on February 24th. This day commemorates the adoption of the Mexican Constitution in 1824
South Korea celebrates its Foundation Day on October 3rd, which commemorates the founding of the first Korean state in 2333 BCE
Turkey celebrates Republic Day on October 29th. It marks the proclamation of the Republic of Turkey in 1923, following the dissolution of the Ottoman Empire
Nigeria celebrates Republic Day on October 1st. This day marks the country's declaration of a republic in 1963, signaling the end of colonial rule