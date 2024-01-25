Lifestyle

National Tourism Day 2024: 7 historical places you must visit in India

Embark on a journey through India's storied past this National Tourism Day. Discover iconic sites, from the timeless Taj Mahal to the ancient wonders of Ajanta and Ellora

Image credits: Pixabay

Qutub Minar, Delhi

Built in the 12th century, it stands as a symbol of Delhi's rich history and is surrounded by other historical structures like the Iron Pillar and Quwwat-ul-Islam Mosque

Image credits: Pixabay

Taj Mahal, Agra

Built by Emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his wife Mumtaz Mahal, it is renowned for its white marble structure

Image credits: Pixabay

Jaipur City Palace, Rajasthan

The City Palace in Jaipur is a stunning blend of Mughal and Rajput architecture. It houses museums with a vast collection of royal artifacts, textiles, and art

Image credits: Pixabay

Ajanta and Ellora Caves, Maharashtra

These UNESCO World Heritage Sites are a series of rock-cut caves that showcase exquisite ancient Indian art and sculpture. The Ajanta Caves feature Buddhist paintings

Image credits: Pixabay

Hampi, Karnataka

Hampi is a UNESCO World Heritage Site that preserves the ruins of the Vijayanagar Empire. The site is strewn with ancient temples, palaces, and other structures

Image credits: Pixabay

Khajuraho Group of Monuments, Madhya Pradesh

Khajuraho is renowned for its group of stunning temples adorned with intricate erotic sculptures. These UNESCO-listed temples are excellent examples of medieval Indian architecture

Image credits: Pixabay

Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu

The Shore Temple, Pancha Rathas, and the Descent of the Ganges are some of the remarkable structures that showcase the architectural brilliance of the Pallava dynasty

Image credits: Pixabay
