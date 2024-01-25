National Tourism Day 2024: 7 historical places you must visit in India

Lifestyle
Embark on a journey through India's storied past this National Tourism Day. Discover iconic sites, from the timeless Taj Mahal to the ancient wonders of Ajanta and Ellora
Built in the 12th century, it stands as a symbol of Delhi's rich history and is surrounded by other historical structures like the Iron Pillar and Quwwat-ul-Islam Mosque
Built by Emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his wife Mumtaz Mahal, it is renowned for its white marble structure
The City Palace in Jaipur is a stunning blend of Mughal and Rajput architecture. It houses museums with a vast collection of royal artifacts, textiles, and art
These UNESCO World Heritage Sites are a series of rock-cut caves that showcase exquisite ancient Indian art and sculpture. The Ajanta Caves feature Buddhist paintings
Hampi is a UNESCO World Heritage Site that preserves the ruins of the Vijayanagar Empire. The site is strewn with ancient temples, palaces, and other structures
Khajuraho is renowned for its group of stunning temples adorned with intricate erotic sculptures. These UNESCO-listed temples are excellent examples of medieval Indian architecture
The Shore Temple, Pancha Rathas, and the Descent of the Ganges are some of the remarkable structures that showcase the architectural brilliance of the Pallava dynasty