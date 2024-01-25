India Gate to Red Fort-7 places to visit on Republic Day in Delhi

Lifestyle
Here are seven must-see destinations in Delhi to experience the Republic Day holiday.
Rajpath ends at India Gate, a war memorial. Republic Day illuminates the area around India Gate and ignites the Amar Jawan Jyoti, an eternal flame commemorating Indian warriors.
A cultural programme representing the country's different customs follows the flag hoisting. Republic Day visits to the Red Fort symbolise the nation's history and present.
The Rashtrapati Bhavan, the Indian president's house, is stunning. The military bands perform at the Republic Day 'Beating the Retreat' celebration.
Jantar Mantar is an astronomical observatory built by Maharaja Jai Singh II. On Republic Day, it serves as a venue for various events, discussions, and protests.
The 2019 National War Memorial honours military personnel who died for the nation. It's a solemn yet significant site to honour national heroes.
Republic Day festivities and displays are held in Pragati Maidan. Cultural programmes, demonstrations, and exhibitions showing India's growth and achievements may be worth seeing.
Rajpath, the ceremonial promenade, hosts the Republic Day Parade. The parade displays India's military prowess, culture, and accomplishments.