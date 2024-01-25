Lifestyle

India Gate to Red Fort-7 places to visit on Republic Day in Delhi

Here are seven must-see destinations in Delhi to experience the Republic Day holiday.

India Gate

Rajpath ends at India Gate, a war memorial. Republic Day illuminates the area around India Gate and ignites the Amar Jawan Jyoti, an eternal flame commemorating Indian warriors.

Red Fort (Lal Qila)

A cultural programme representing the country's different customs follows the flag hoisting. Republic Day visits to the Red Fort symbolise the nation's history and present.

Rashtrapati Bhavan

The Rashtrapati Bhavan, the Indian president's house, is stunning. The military bands perform at the Republic Day 'Beating the Retreat' celebration.

Jantar Mantar

Jantar Mantar is an astronomical observatory built by Maharaja Jai Singh II. On Republic Day, it serves as a venue for various events, discussions, and protests.

National War Memorial

The 2019 National War Memorial honours military personnel who died for the nation. It's a solemn yet significant site to honour national heroes.

Pragati Maidan

Republic Day festivities and displays are held in Pragati Maidan. Cultural programmes, demonstrations, and exhibitions showing India's growth and achievements may be worth seeing.

Rajpath - Republic Day Parade

Rajpath, the ceremonial promenade, hosts the Republic Day Parade. The parade displays India's military prowess, culture, and accomplishments. 

