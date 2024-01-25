Lifestyle

Kyrgyzstan: 7 Instagram worthy places in Bishkek

Bishkek, a stunning city embraced by the Tien Shan mountains, beckons with its scenic charm and cultural allure

Image credits: Instagram

Ala-Too Square

Dominating the square is the towering statue of Manas, a legendary hero in Kyrgyz folklore, symbolizing national unity

Image credits: Instagram

Oak Park

Dotted with majestic oak trees, the park provides a serene escape from the urban hustle. Sculptures and art installations add an artistic flair

Image credits: Instagram

Ala-Archa National Park

Ala-Archa National Park, a Kyrgyz jewel, unfolds its breathtaking landscapes just a short drive from Bishkek

Image credits: Instagram

Burana Tower

Burana Tower is a historic marvel, remnants of the ancient city of Balasagun. Constructed in the 11th century, the tower once marked the heart of the Silk Road

Image credits: Instagram

Alamedin Gorge

Framed by rugged mountains and adorned with alpine meadows, the gorge offers a sanctuary for hikers and outdoor enthusiasts

Image credits: Instagram

Issyk-Ata Gorge

The gorge is a testament to nature's grandeur, boasting alpine meadows, lush forests, and therapeutic hot springs

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One