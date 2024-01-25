Kyrgyzstan: 7 Instagram worthy places in Bishkek

Lifestyle
Bishkek, a stunning city embraced by the Tien Shan mountains, beckons with its scenic charm and cultural allure
Dominating the square is the towering statue of Manas, a legendary hero in Kyrgyz folklore, symbolizing national unity
Dotted with majestic oak trees, the park provides a serene escape from the urban hustle. Sculptures and art installations add an artistic flair
Ala-Archa National Park, a Kyrgyz jewel, unfolds its breathtaking landscapes just a short drive from Bishkek
Burana Tower is a historic marvel, remnants of the ancient city of Balasagun. Constructed in the 11th century, the tower once marked the heart of the Silk Road
Framed by rugged mountains and adorned with alpine meadows, the gorge offers a sanctuary for hikers and outdoor enthusiasts
The gorge is a testament to nature's grandeur, boasting alpine meadows, lush forests, and therapeutic hot springs