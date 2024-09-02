Weight loss to muscle cramps: 7 health benefits of homemade pickles

Lifestyle
Many people on a diet avoid pickles altogether. But eating them in small quantities can provide a number of benefits to the body.
Homemade pickles made with less oil and spices contain nutrients like phosphorus, folate, antioxidants, and beta-carotene.
Pickles are soaked in vinegar and oil for a long time. This gives them fermented food properties. Fermented foods are good for gut health.
Pickles have probiotic properties. Eating them increases good bacteria in the gut. Improves digestion. Boosts immunity.
Eating a little pickle satisfies hunger quickly. This prevents frequent hunger pangs. This reduces insulin spikes. Moreover, energy levels remain stable.
Free radicals damage body cells. Pickles have antioxidant properties, which reduce free radicals in the body.
Some athletes drink pickle juice to relieve muscle cramps. It can compensate for electrolyte deficiency.