Pakistan to Bangladesh: Top 10 nations with largest muslim population

1- Indonesia

Indonesia has a Muslim population of over 242 million. 88.25% of the total population is Muslim. 12.27% of the world's Muslims live here.

2- Pakistan

Pakistan has over 247.6 million Muslims. 96.46% of the population here is Muslim. It is home to 12.17% of the world's Muslims.

3- India

The Muslim population in India is over 200 million. Muslims constitute 14.6% of the total population here. 10.11% of the world's Muslims live in India.

4- Bangladesh

Bangladesh is home to over 150.8 million Muslims. It has a Muslim population of 91.28%. 7.62% of the world's Muslims live here.

5- Nigeria

Nigeria has a Muslim population of 97 million. Muslims make up 48.5% of the total population here.

6- Egypt

More than 90 million Muslims live in Egypt. The Muslim population here is 94.74 percent.

7- Turkey

More than 84.4 million Muslims live in Turkey. The percentage of Muslims in the total population here is 98.14.

8- Iran

More than 82.5 million Muslims live in Iran. Minorities are very few in this country. 99.4 percent of the total population is Muslim.

9- China

More than 50 million Muslims live in China. Muslims constitute 3.6 percent of the population here.

10- Algeria

More than 43.7 million Muslims live in Algeria. 99 percent of the people living here are Muslims.

