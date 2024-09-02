Pakistan to Bangladesh: Top 10 nations with largest muslim population

Lifestyle
Indonesia has a Muslim population of over 242 million. 88.25% of the total population is Muslim. 12.27% of the world's Muslims live here.
Pakistan has over 247.6 million Muslims. 96.46% of the population here is Muslim. It is home to 12.17% of the world's Muslims.
The Muslim population in India is over 200 million. Muslims constitute 14.6% of the total population here. 10.11% of the world's Muslims live in India.
Bangladesh is home to over 150.8 million Muslims. It has a Muslim population of 91.28%. 7.62% of the world's Muslims live here.
Nigeria has a Muslim population of 97 million. Muslims make up 48.5% of the total population here.
More than 90 million Muslims live in Egypt. The Muslim population here is 94.74 percent.
More than 84.4 million Muslims live in Turkey. The percentage of Muslims in the total population here is 98.14.
More than 82.5 million Muslims live in Iran. Minorities are very few in this country. 99.4 percent of the total population is Muslim.
More than 50 million Muslims live in China. Muslims constitute 3.6 percent of the population here.
More than 43.7 million Muslims live in Algeria. 99 percent of the people living here are Muslims.