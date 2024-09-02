Gardening Hacks: Grow plants fertilizer-free with homemade solutions

Lifestyle
From Epsom salt to soapy water, learn how simple things can transform your garden. These 5 gardening hacks will keep your plants lush green even without fertilizer.
Epsom salt enhances plant growth. You can use Epsom salt to grow tomatoes, bananas, chilies, and rose plants. This will make the plants grow faster.
To tackle plant issues like fungus, moisture, or shrinkage, mix buttermilk with water and spray it on the plants.
Soapy water is also beneficial for plants. It eliminates pests like mealy bugs, caterpillars, and aphids from plants. This will prevent insects from growing in the plants.
Aspirin tablets provide relief from pain, but it can protect plants from diseases. Mix the aspirin solution in the soil. This reduces the risk of diseases in plants.
People often do grafting to grow new plants from branches. Dip the cut branch in this honey-mixed water and plant it in soil or sand. This helps in the growth of new plants.
Coconut water is rich in nutrients, which acts as a tonic for plants. Mix 100 ml coconut water in 5 liters of water and pour it on the plants.