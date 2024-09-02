Lifestyle
Paneer is an important part of every kitchen. Whether it is about sweets or vegetables, paneer is used in everything. It can be said that no festival is complete without paneer.
A recent report reveals widespread fake paneer sales. Learn how to detect counterfeit cheese amid frequent official confiscations to ensure authenticity.
Today we have brought for you many tricks to identify real and fake paneer. By using which you can find out about adulterated paneer in minutes.
Boil the paneer in water and sprinkle iodine over it. If its color gradually turns blue or light blue, then it has been adulterated and chemicals have been used.
Boil paneer, place in cold water with tur dal for 10-15 minutes. If water turns light red, it’s adulterated; if not, it’s pure.
You can also identify by the texture of the cheese. By the way, real paneer is very soft, while fake paneer is like rubber.
When real paneer is pressed, water comes out of it. On the other hand, fake paneer is like rubber, which does not release water when pressed.
When real cheese is fried, it turns brown and feels tight to eat. Whereas fake paneer cannot be fried, it spreads in oil itself.