Weight loss tips: 7 Indian foods to boost metabolism naturally

Green Tea

Green tea has earned its reputation as a metabolic booster due to its high content of catechins, which are natural antioxidants.

Spices

Spices like turmeric, black pepper, and cinnamon are staples in Indian cooking and can aid in boosting metabolism.

Lentils

Lentils, such as moong dal and masoor dal, are rich in protein and fiber. Protein requires more energy for digestion, leading to a temporary increase in metabolism.

Whole Grains

Replace refined grains with whole grains like brown rice, quinoa, and whole wheat. These complex carbohydrates provide sustained energy.

Chilies

The capsaicin present in chili peppers has been linked to increased calorie burning and fat oxidation. Adding a dash of spice to your meals can give your metabolism a lift.

Yogurt

Yogurt is a probiotic-rich food that supports gut health. A healthy gut microbiome is associated with better metabolism and weight management.

Cumin Seeds

Cumin seeds are a common spice in Indian cuisine and are believed to have metabolism-boosting properties.

