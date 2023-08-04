Masala dosa to Rava dosa: 6 varieties of dosa you must try

Lifestyle
It features a crisp, golden-brown outer layer with a delicious filling of spiced mashed potatoes, onions, and a blend of fragrant spices. Served with coconut chutney and sambar.
Rava Dosa is prepared using semolina (rava) and a combination of flours. The batter is thin and watery, resulting in a delicate, lacy texture.
Set Dosa, also known as "spongy dosa," is a small, fluffy version of the regular dosa. It is typically served in sets of two or three and is a popular choice for breakfast.
The dosa is smeared with a spicy red chutney made from red chilies and other secret ingredients, giving it a vibrant color and an extra kick of heat.
Pesarattu is a unique dosa made from green moong dal (green gram) instead of the traditional rice and lentils. It is often served with upma or ginger chutney.
Wholesome and protein-packed dosa variety made from mixture of lentils along with rice. Typically thicker than regular dosa and is loaded with flavors from various spices.