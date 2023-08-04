Lifestyle

7 ways to get rid of back pain

Back pain can be uncomfortable and debilitating, but there are several ways to alleviate it. Here are seven methods to help get rid of back pain.

Image credits: Freepik

Proper Posture

Maintain good posture while sitting, standing, and lifting to reduce strain on your back.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Regular Exercise

Engage in low-impact exercises like walking, swimming, or yoga to strengthen the muscles supporting your back.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Stretching

Perform gentle stretching exercises for your back and legs to improve flexibility and decrease tension.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Hot and Cold Therapy

Apply a heating pad or take a warm bath to relax tight muscles, or use ice packs to reduce inflammation.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Pain Relief Medications

Over-the-counter pain relievers like ibuprofen or acetaminophen can help manage back pain.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Ergonomic Support

Ensure your workspace and furniture are ergonomically designed to support your back and maintain a neutral spine position.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Lifestyle Changes

Maintain a healthy weight, avoid smoking, and practice stress-reducing techniques to improve overall back health.

Image credits: Freepik
