7 ways to get rid of back pain

Lifestyle
Back pain can be uncomfortable and debilitating, but there are several ways to alleviate it. Here are seven methods to help get rid of back pain.
Maintain good posture while sitting, standing, and lifting to reduce strain on your back.
Engage in low-impact exercises like walking, swimming, or yoga to strengthen the muscles supporting your back.
Perform gentle stretching exercises for your back and legs to improve flexibility and decrease tension.
Apply a heating pad or take a warm bath to relax tight muscles, or use ice packs to reduce inflammation.
Over-the-counter pain relievers like ibuprofen or acetaminophen can help manage back pain.
Ensure your workspace and furniture are ergonomically designed to support your back and maintain a neutral spine position.
Maintain a healthy weight, avoid smoking, and practice stress-reducing techniques to improve overall back health.