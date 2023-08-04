Grapes to Broccoli: 5 foods that aids in Liver health

Lifestyle
Five foods for a healthy liver: Grapes, Broccoli, Garlic, Oatmeal, and Beetroot Juice, rich in antioxidants & nutrients to support liver function
Grapes, especially red and purple, contain antioxidants resveratrol, which can protect the liver from damage and inflammation, also contains vitamin C which aid in detoxification
Broccoli is rich in glucosinolates, which help the liver produce detoxification enzymes, also contains fiber, antioxidants, and other essential nutrients that promote liver health
Garlic contains allicin, a sulfur-containing compound with potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, supports liver function by helping the body eliminate toxins
Oats are a good source of soluble fiber, which can help lower cholesterol levels and reduce the strain on the liver. A healthy cholesterol level is essential for liver health
Beetroot juice is high in antioxidants and contains betaine, which supports liver function and helps prevent fatty deposits in the liver, also aids in the body's detoxification