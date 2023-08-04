Lifestyle

Rava Idly to Poha Idly: 7 varieties of Idly in India

These diverse idly varieties showcase the versatility of this beloved South Indian delicacy, catering to various tastes and preferences across the country.

Image credits: Instagram

Regular Idly

The classic steamed rice and urad dal cake, soft and fluffy, commonly served with coconut chutney and sambar.

Image credits: Instagram

Rava Idly

Made from semolina (rava) and curd, this quick and easy version yields a slightly different texture and taste.

Image credits: Instagram

Kanchipuram Idly

Hailing from Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu, these idlies are spiced with ginger, pepper, and cumin, offering a unique flavor.

Image credits: Instagram

Quinoa Idly

A healthier alternative, quinoa replaces rice in the batter, imparting additional protein and nutrients to the dish.

Image credits: Instagram

Vegetable Idly

A nutritious variation with finely chopped vegetables like carrots, peas, and beans mixed into the batter before steaming.

Image credits: Instagram

Curd Idly

Prepared by mixing curd with idly batter, providing a tangy twist to the traditional idly.

Image credits: Instagram

Poha Idly

Prepared by adding flattened rice (poha) to the idly batter, resulting in a softer and lighter idly.

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One