Rava Idly to Poha Idly: 7 varieties of Idly in India

Lifestyle
These diverse idly varieties showcase the versatility of this beloved South Indian delicacy, catering to various tastes and preferences across the country.
The classic steamed rice and urad dal cake, soft and fluffy, commonly served with coconut chutney and sambar.
Made from semolina (rava) and curd, this quick and easy version yields a slightly different texture and taste.
Hailing from Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu, these idlies are spiced with ginger, pepper, and cumin, offering a unique flavor.
A healthier alternative, quinoa replaces rice in the batter, imparting additional protein and nutrients to the dish.
A nutritious variation with finely chopped vegetables like carrots, peas, and beans mixed into the batter before steaming.
Prepared by mixing curd with idly batter, providing a tangy twist to the traditional idly.
Prepared by adding flattened rice (poha) to the idly batter, resulting in a softer and lighter idly.