Weight loss tips: 6 smart ways to add ginger in your diet

Lifestyle
Drinking warm ginger water on an empty stomach helps manage weight.
Including ginger tea in your diet aids weight loss.
Ginger in lemon juice helps control appetite and reduce weight.
Ginger juice with lemon, honey, and water aids weight loss.
Ginger and apple cider vinegar together are effective for weight loss. You can also add apple cider vinegar to ginger tea.
Combining ginger tea with green tea aids weight loss.
Consult a health expert or nutritionist before making dietary changes.
