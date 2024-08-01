Lifestyle

Copenhagen to Amsterdam: 7 greenest cities in the World

'Green cities' aim to create sustainable urban areas by boosting residents' health, conserving natural resources, incorporating eco-friendly practices like green transport

Image credits: Pixabay

Copenhagen, Denmark

Known for its bike-friendly infrastructure and dedication to carbon neutrality, Copenhagen is widely recognized as one of the most eco-friendly cities globally

Image credits: Pixabay

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Amsterdam's renowned system of bike paths and canals allows both residents and visitors to navigate the city effortlessly, reducing the need for cars

Image credits: Pixabay

Frankfurt, Germany

The city's public transport network is among the greenest in Europe, complemented by several eco-friendly buildings throughout the area

Image credits: Pixabay

Vancouver, Canada

Renowned for its breathtaking natural beauty and dedication to environmental protection, ranks as one of the greenest cities in North America

Image credits: Pixabay

Portland, USA

Celebrated for its green credentials, with a strong emphasis on sustainable transport. The city actively promotes public transit, biking, and walking through various initiatives

Image credits: Pixabay

Singapore

Singapore, among the world's greenest urban areas, aims to achieve its goal of becoming a 'City in Nature' by 2030 with its ambitious environmental initiatives

Image credits: Pixabay

Zurich, Switzerland

Zurich, Switzerland, renowned for its excellent quality of life and scenic beauty, is also a frontrunner in sustainable urban development

Image credits: Pixabay
Find Next One