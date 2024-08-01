Are you a Fitness freak? Do's and Don'ts to keep in mind

Lifestyle
It's the wedding season and everyone wants to look their best on this day, hence here are some fitness do's and don'ts to keep in mind suggested by Sumaya Dalmia.
Health and Fitness expert Sumaya will conduct wedding fitness and nutrition session at the FDCI Manifest Wedding Weekend happening on August 3 and 4 at the Taj Palace, New Delhi
Apart from a decreased chance of injury, setting realistic goals suited to your lifestyle is essential to maintain motivation, discipline, and consistency.
People continue to go to the gym without seeing actual results. The reason is excessive focus on the amount of weights lifted with minimal attention to form and repetitions.
Even if your ultimate goal is weight loss through cardio or you’re an active runner, strength training 3-4 times a week is essential to build endurance.
People tend to ignore flexibility and mobility when they first start working out, increasing their chances of getting injured and stopping their fitness journey altogether.