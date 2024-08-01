Lifestyle

Are you a Fitness freak? Do's and Don'ts to keep in mind

Image credits: instagram

Wedding season fitness

It's the wedding season and everyone wants to look their best on this day, hence here are some fitness do's and don'ts to keep in mind suggested by Sumaya Dalmia.

Image credits: Freepik

Wedding season fitness

Health and Fitness expert Sumaya will conduct wedding fitness and nutrition session at the FDCI Manifest Wedding Weekend happening on August 3 and 4 at the Taj Palace, New Delhi

Image credits: Getty

Do's- Setting Realistic Goals

Apart from a decreased chance of injury, setting realistic goals suited to your lifestyle is essential to maintain motivation, discipline, and consistency. 

Image credits: social media

Do's- Focus on Form

People continue to go to the gym without seeing actual results. The reason is excessive focus on the amount of weights lifted with minimal attention to form and repetitions.

Image credits: Freepik

Don'ts- Skipping Strength Training

Even if your ultimate goal is weight loss through cardio or you’re an active runner, strength training 3-4 times a week is essential to build endurance. 

Image credits: social media

Don'ts- Neglecting Flexibility and Mobility

People tend to ignore flexibility and mobility when they first start working out, increasing their chances of getting injured and stopping their fitness journey altogether. 

Image credits: social media
Find Next One