7 effective ways to keep your skin healthy during cold weather

Cold weather can deplete your skin's natural oils, leading to dryness. To combat this, use a rich, hydrating moisturizer to lock in moisture.
Drinking plenty of water is crucial, even in cold weather. Proper hydration helps maintain your skin's elasticity and suppleness.
Harsh cleansers can strip your skin of its natural oils, exacerbating dryness. Opt for a gentle, hydrating cleanser that does not contain alcohol or other drying ingredients.
Exfoliating removes dead skin cells that can contribute to a rough, flaky texture. However, over-exfoliating can lead to irritation.
Exposure to cold wind and harsh weather can damage your skin. Wear protective clothing, such as gloves and scarves, to shield your skin from the elements.
Indoor heating systems can dry out the air in your home, leading to dry skin. Using a humidifier adds moisture to the air, which can help prevent your skin from becoming too dry.
Winter weather may necessitate adjustments to your skincare routine. Consider switching to heavier creams or oils if you normally use lighter products.