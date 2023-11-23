Thanksgiving 2023: How different countries celebrate this occasion

Lifestyle
Canada celebrates Thanksgiving on the second Monday of October and is a time for families to gather, share meals, and give thanks for the harvest and blessings of the past year.
Liberia celebrates Thanksgiving on the first Thursday of November. It commemorates the country's cultural ties to the United States and honors the freeing of enslaved Africans.
Grenada observes Thanksgiving Day on October 25th, commemorating the anniversary of the 1983 US-led military intervention that restored democracy to the country.
Germans celebrate Erntedankfest, a harvest festival similar to Thanksgiving to give thanks for the harvest typically in late September or early October.
Labor Thanksgiving Day or Kinro Kansha no Hi is celebrated on November 23 in Japan to express gratitude for labor and production and to honor workers' rights.
Farmers' Day in Ghana is a celebration of the contributions of farmers and fishermen to the country's economy. It's held on the first Friday of December.