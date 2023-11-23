Stress to Dehydration: 7 reasons you always feel tired and sleepy

Lifestyle
Despite a good night's sleep, you might feel the urge to doze off or lack motivation to do daily activities. Here are 7 reasons why you might feel like this.
A balanced diet is essential for overall health. Deficiencies in crucial nutrients like iron, vitamin D, or B-vitamins can lead to fatigue and lethargy.
Chronic stress and anxiety can lead to a constant state of fatigue. Stress management techniques such as meditation, deep breathing or therapy can help alleviate these issues.
Oversleeping can also lead to a sense of laziness. Irregular sleep patterns, such as excessive sleeping on weekends, can disrupt your circadian rhythm and leave you feeling groggy.
Underlying medical conditions, such as hypothyroidism, diabetes, or chronic fatigue syndrome, can manifest as persistent fatigue.
Mild dehydration can cause feelings of fatigue and lethargy. Many people underestimate the importance of staying adequately hydrated throughout the day.
Regular physical activity improves mood and energy levels. If you find yourself glued to a desk or couch for extended periods, introduce short bursts of exercise into your routine.
The most obvious culprit for perpetual laziness is poor sleep quality. Factors such as sleep apnea, insomnia, or restless leg syndrome can disrupt your restorative sleep cycles too