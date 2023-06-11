Lifestyle
Wearing a saree always looks like a hassle, but once in a while we all want to dress up. These 7 steps will make the task less daring for you.
Make sure you have a properly fitted blouse and a petticoat that matches your saree colour.
Sometimes it can be confusing to know which end to start with. Sarees are mostly worn from right to left, so it shouldn’t be very difficult.
Measure how much you want to tuck into your petticoat. While doing so make sure your petticoat is not seen from below. Ideally the saree should just touch your feet.
Now start wrapping the saree a little bit before the belly button, and as you wrap keep tucking it in your petticoat. Like this, finish one round.
Now gather the other end of the saree in your hand, drape it around yourself and put it on your shoulder, thus creating the pallu. Level the pallu accordingly.
Creating pleats.
With the extra fabric hanging now, pleat the fabric by winding the cloth from your thumb to your index finger. Make sure the pleats face your left and tuck them in.
You can make pleats for your pallu too, or just pin it on the shoulder and keep it flowing