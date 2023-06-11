7 reasons why Bengaluru is awesome

Lifestyle
Here are top 7 reasons why Bengaluru, also known as Bangalore, is a fantastic place to live, especially for young people and women.
It's a city with vibrant nightlife, a large foreign expat community, fantastic cuisine and restaurants, and much to see and do.
It used to be Toit, Arbour, and Biere Club, but now the city has many new and amazing places to enjoy beers like Big Pitcher, District 6, Windmills Craftworks, Vapour, etc.
According to reports, multiple government initiatives and startup land, Bengaluru has emerged as the city with the highest hiring sentiment.
According to a recent NASSCOM report, India has the fastest-growing startup ecosystem in the world, with over 800 new firms forming each year and all in Bengaluru.
Bengaluru is one of the safest cities in India. Living in this city, you do not have to be concerned about assault, theft, or violent crime.
Although India has over 26 distinct languages and over 22,000 different dialects, English is the most dominant language in Bengaluru.
Weather in Banglore is 'the' best in India. There is no significant monsoon season or humidity as in Delhi or Mumbai.