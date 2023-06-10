Indian Tadka to Italian: 6 tasty Maggi recipes

Lifestyle
Indian Tadka maggi has a mix of spices, vegetables, tangy taste and is a delicious maggi recipe. Here are 6 delectable maggi recipes.
Italian cheese maggi is a yummy dish that uses olive oil, garlic cloves, one onion, mushrooms, pasta sauce, 1 tsp oregano, cheese and veggies.
This tasty recipe uses eggs, onion, tomatoes, oil, spices, maggi masala, green chilli, coriander and salt. It is a delicious dinner for lazy days.
Corn and Cheese Maggi is perfect for those who do not like a spicy grub. All you need is boiled corn, cheese and blanched greens.
This maggi is another mouth-watering delicacy that is made with maggi, maggi masala, cheese, green spicy chilli, salt, and spices and is yummy when served hot.
Make some Masala Maggi that can go in between two slices of toasted bread and a hot cup of chai or coffee.