Lifestyle

Wat Arun to Wat Pho: 7 temples of Thailand you must visit

Explore Thailand's enchanting blend of ancient wonders, modern vibrancy. From Bangkok's grand temples to Chiang Rai's unique White Temple, discover rich tapestry of Thai culture

Image credits: Pixabay

Wat Phra Kaew (Temple of the Emerald Buddha)

Located in Bangkok, within the Grand Palace complex, Wat Phra Kaew is one of the most important temples in Thailand. It houses the Emerald Buddha

Image credits: Pixabay

Wat Arun (Temple of Dawn)

Situated on the west bank of the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok, Wat Arun is known for its stunning architecture, especially during sunrise or sunset

Image credits: Pixabay

Wat Pho (Temple of the Reclining Buddha)

Wat Pho is famous for its massive reclining Buddha statue, which is 46 meters long. The temple is known for its traditional Thai massage school as well

Image credits: Pixabay

Wat Benchamabophit (Marble Temple)

Located in Bangkok, this temple is constructed from Carrara marble imported from Italy. It is renowned for its beautiful architecture and houses a replica of the Emerald Buddha

Image credits: Pixabay

Wat Suthat Thepwararam

Found in Bangkok, this temple is known for its large red swing in front of the main hall. It features impressive murals and a 25-foot Buddha image

Image credits: Pixabay

Wat Phra Singh

Situated in Chiang Mai, Wat Phra Singh is one of the most revered temples in the city. It houses the Phra Singh Buddha, a highly venerated statue

Image credits: Pixabay

Wat Rong Khun (White Temple)

Located in Chiang Rai, Wat Rong Khun is a contemporary and unconventional temple known for its white color and intricate mirror detailing

Image credits: Pixabay
Find Next One