Republic Day getaway: 7 weekend trips from Delhi

Escape the routine with a weekend getaway! Explore enchanting destinations near Delhi, from historical wonders to serene landscapes. Your perfect retreat awaits

Image credits: Pixabay

Agra

Visit the iconic Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. The drive from Delhi to Agra is around 3-4 hours, making it a feasible weekend getaway

Image credits: Pixabay

Jaipur

Known as the Pink City, Jaipur is approximately a 5-hour drive from Delhi. Explore the historical forts, palaces, and vibrant markets

Image credits: Pixabay

Rishikesh

If you prefer a more serene setting, head to Rishikesh, about a 6-hour drive from Delhi. Enjoy the scenic beauty of the Ganges River, indulge in adventure sports

Image credits: Pixabay

Shimla

A popular hill station, Shimla is about 7 hours away from Delhi. Experience the charm of colonial architecture, stroll on Mall Road, and enjoy the picturesque landscapes

Image credits: Pixabay

Jim Corbett National Park

Jim Corbett National Park is around a 5-hour drive from Delhi. Experience a safari and spot diverse wildlife in their natural habitat

Image credits: Freepik

Neemrana

Neemrana is a historical town known for the Neemrana Fort Palace. It's about a 2-hour drive from Delhi, offering a blend of history and luxury

Image credits: Pixabay

Mathura-Vrindavan

These two sacred cities are about a 3-hour drive from Delhi. Explore the temples, ghats, and immerse yourself in the cultural and spiritual ambiance

Image credits: Pixabay
