Ram Mandir: Yogi Adityanath bans sale of meat, fish on January 22

No meat and fish sale

On Thursday, the Uttar Pradesh government declared that on January 22, the day of the Ram temple's inauguration, meat and fish sales will not be permitted in the state.

Ban on alcohol

The Yogi Adityanath government has already outlawed the selling of alcoholic beverages on that day.

Ram Lalla

On January 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the dedication of Ram Lalla. 

Attendees

Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, and Mohan Bhagwat, the head of the RSS, will be seated alongside several other dignitaries on the dais.

7,000 people

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has invited around 7,000 people to the function.

Pran Pratishtha ceremony

At 12:20 p.m., Varanasi priest Lakshmi Kant Dixit will conduct the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. It is anticipated that the event will end by 1:00 PM.

