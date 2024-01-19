Ram Mandir: Yogi Adityanath bans sale of meat, fish on January 22

Lifestyle
On Thursday, the Uttar Pradesh government declared that on January 22, the day of the Ram temple's inauguration, meat and fish sales will not be permitted in the state.
The Yogi Adityanath government has already outlawed the selling of alcoholic beverages on that day.
On January 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the dedication of Ram Lalla.
Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, and Mohan Bhagwat, the head of the RSS, will be seated alongside several other dignitaries on the dais.
The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has invited around 7,000 people to the function.
At 12:20 p.m., Varanasi priest Lakshmi Kant Dixit will conduct the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. It is anticipated that the event will end by 1:00 PM.