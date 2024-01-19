Lifestyle
It has been over five centuries since the Suryavanshi Thakur community in Ayodhya's Sarairasi village first donned turbans.
This takes place before the Ram Temple's Pran Pratishtha Ceremony. The locals swore that they would refrain from donning turbans until the temple was rebuilt on the property.
Ayodhya's Suryavanshi Thakurs assert that they are descended from Lord Ram.
On January 22, they will break the 500-year-old vow made by their forefathers to abstain from wearing leather shoes, turbans, and umbrellas until Ram Mandir is rebuilt.
Rural mythology states that to defend the Ram temple, 90,000 Suryavanshi Thakurs attacked the Mughals.
Ram Temple's Pran Pratishtha Ceremony will take place on January 22.