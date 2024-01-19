Lifestyle

Suryavanshi Thakurs to break THIS 500-year vow on January 22

First donned turbans

It has been over five centuries since the Suryavanshi Thakur community in Ayodhya's Sarairasi village first donned turbans. 

The vow

This takes place before the Ram Temple's Pran Pratishtha Ceremony. The locals swore that they would refrain from donning turbans until the temple was rebuilt on the property.

Who are Suryavanshi Thakurs

Ayodhya's Suryavanshi Thakurs assert that they are descended from Lord Ram.

To break the 500-year vow

On January 22, they will break the 500-year-old vow made by their forefathers to abstain from wearing leather shoes, turbans, and umbrellas until Ram Mandir is rebuilt.

Suryavanshi Thakurs attacked the Mughals

Rural mythology states that to defend the Ram temple, 90,000 Suryavanshi Thakurs attacked the Mughals.

Ram Mandir

Ram Temple's Pran Pratishtha Ceremony will take place on January 22. 

