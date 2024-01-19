Ramayana: 7 lesser-known facts of the great epic

Lifestyle
Dive into lesser-known realms of the Ramayana, challenging beliefs about Rama's birth and exploring mystical elements like the Pushpak Vimana and Hanuman's immortality
Rama was born on January 10, 5114 BCE, not on Ram Navami. The celebration's timing in March-April is due to the precision of equinox adjustments over a 7,200-year period
Claim that Rama ruled for 11,000 years is poetic, symbolic. In reality, a day representing a year for a righteous ruler translates to approximately 30 years, 6 month of actual rule
The legendary Pushpak Vimana, Ravana's flying chariot, is a part of narrative. Vimanas were ancient flying vehicles symbolizing advanced technology
Jatayu, the vulture king, valiantly fought to save Sita from Ravana. His sacrifice exemplifies loyalty and selflessness in the face of overwhelming odds
Shabari, an elderly woman of the forest, demonstrated unwavering devotion. She tasted the berries before offering them to Rama to ensure only the sweet ones reached him
Lakshmana drew a protective line around Sita during her stay in Lanka. This "Lakshman Rekha" became iconic, highlighting the consequences of crossing moral boundaries
Hanuman, the devoted ally of Rama, is believed to be immortal. His undying devotion and selfless service earned him a boon of immortality