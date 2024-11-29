Lifestyle
വെള്ളം ധാരാളം കുടിക്കണം. ഇതും രക്തത്തിലെ പഞ്ചസാരയുടെ അളവിനെ നിയന്ത്രിക്കാന് സഹായിക്കും.
Drinking warm water early in the morning helps kick-start your digestive system, easing the process of food breakdown throughout the day.
Warm water aids in hydration, ensuring that your body functions optimally and replenishes fluids lost during sleep for better energy levels.
Warm water helps flush out toxins and waste from the body, promoting better kidney function and supporting your overall detoxification process.
Drinking warm water in the morning promotes better blood circulation, helping the body transport oxygen and nutrients efficiently to every cell.
It increases metabolic rate, which can aid in weight management by encouraging more efficient calorie burning throughout the day.
Warm water stimulates bowel movements, easing constipation by helping your intestines move waste through the digestive system smoothly.
Drinking warm water has a calming effect on the body, helping to reduce stress levels by promoting relaxation and soothing the nervous system.
When is Shanishari Amavasya 2024? Check correct date HERE
Thailand to Sri Lanka-7 cheapest countries to visit THIS December
Iceland to Norway-7 Best Places to enjoy Northern Lights
8 Best Road Trips for Bikers in India